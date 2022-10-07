CLEVELAND – The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.
Cleveland’s kids were right.
Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 72/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener Friday.
Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning – the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second – helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.
“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”
Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago by the Yankees, was spectacular, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted the eighth to a thunderous ovation.
Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes – the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland’s quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.
Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 today to keep their season alive.
MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 0: At Toronto, Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Seattle won in its first postseason game since 2001, beating Toronto in the AL wild-card series opener.
Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win today.
Throwing two different kinds of fastballs at 100 mph and his change-up at 92 mph, Castillo allowed six singles in 71/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the second-highest scoring team in the AL.
Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.
National League
PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 3: At St. Louis, Philadelphia rallied for six runs in the ninth to erase a two-run deficit to silence a sellout crowd at Busch Stadium and win the opening game of the National League wild-card series.
It was the first time in 94 postseason games that St. Louis, an 11-time World Series champion, had blown a lead of at least two runs going into the final frame, according to Sportradar.
The Cardinals, who were 74-3 on the season when leading after eight innings, were poised to put another one away after Juan Yepez hit the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh.
But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their offense going. JT Realmuto began the decisive rally with a single off Helsley, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to force in the Phillies’ first run.
The Cardinals’ training staff checked on Helsley, who jammed a finger on his pitching hand earlier in the week in Pittsburgh, and he was replaced by Andre Pallante. He gave up Jean Segura’s go-ahead single through the right side of the infield.