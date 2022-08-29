SEATTLE – Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and former TinCaps player Ty France homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday.
Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory.
The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota, which completed a sweep at home against San Francisco.
Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner with Toronto, continued his August surge by winning his third straight start.
Cleveland was blanked for the eighth time this season, while Seattle posted its seventh shutout.
TIGERS 9, RANGERS 8: At Arlington, Texas, Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the American League this season.
Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning. Detroit won two of three from Texas and is 2-0-2 in its last four series.
VERLANDER INJURED: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort. The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.
The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.
National
BREWERS 9, CUBS 7: At Milwaukee, Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game, leading Milwaukee to the victory.
Garrett Mitchell, one of the Brewers’ top prospects, drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer. Eric Lauer (10-5) worked five innings for the win, and Devin Williams got three outs for his ninth save.
Nico Hoerner and former TinCaps player Franmil Reyes homered for Chicago. Hoerner finished with three hits and three RBI.
NATIONALS 3, REDS 2: At Washington, major league losses leader Patrick Corbin (5-17) ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory.
A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators.
Interleague
DIAMONDBACKS 3, WHITE SOX 2: At Chicago, Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling White Sox.
Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019. The White Sox, who allowed 17 runs in the first two games of the series, have lost nine of 11.