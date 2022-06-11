CLEVELAND – José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2 Friday night.
The A’s are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have been outscored 60-20 during the streak. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.
Oakland starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, giving up four hits and striking out three.
Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBI, was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.
Ramírez hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4) to make it 2-1.
Cleveland then loaded the bases with no outs. and Owen Miller hit a tying sacrifice fly. Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that loaded the bases.
Luke Maile followed with a sacrice fly, setting off a celebration in the rain that unexpectedly arrived during the inning.
Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie worked six innings, giving up two runs on homers by Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.
Oscar Gonzalez went 1 for 4, giving him hits in 13 of his first 14 career games. Roger Maris held the previous Cleveland franchise mark with 12.
Brown homered in the first and Murphy went deep in the second. Oakland has 37 home runs – the second fewest in baseball – and managed only five hits to drop its league-low batting average to .209.
BLUE JAYS 10, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered during a four-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings to lead Toronto.
Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles, and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings. Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories.
Berrios (5-2) gave up one run and five hits. He struck out five.
Detroit starter Elvin Rodriguez (0-2) was pounded for eight runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Pinch-hitter Willi Castro ended Berrios’ shutout bid with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Before the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced that right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery.
Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.