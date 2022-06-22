PITTSBURGH – Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early, and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as the Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-5 Wednesday night.
Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning.
The Cubs loaded the bases and Jared Eickhoff (0-1) then hit Rivas with a pitch. Rafael Ortega doubled to score two and Patrick Wisdom singled home two more and brought up Happ.
Happ sent a first-pitch fastball to the shrubbery atop the center field wall.
Wisdom homered to nearly the same spot in the ballpark in the fourth.
Chicago starter Keegan Thompson (7-2) worked six innings and gave up four hits. He struck out seven and gave up one run, a solo homer by Diego Castillo in the second.
DODGERS 8, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs as Los Angeles extended its winning streak against Cincinnati this season to six games.
Freeman, who tied a season high with five RBI in the series opener Tuesday, has seven RBI in the series. Albert Almora Jr. hit his fifth homer of the season for Cincinnati. The Dodgers have won eight straight games at Great American Ball Park.
BLUE JAYS 9, WHITE SOX 5: In Chicago, Bo Bichette hit a grand slam, and Alejandro Kirk homered for the second straight game to lead Toronto.
Bichette’s second career slam capped a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Jays avoided a three-game series sweep. Kirk hit an RBI single in the first and a homer to center in the third. He tops All-Star fan voting for AL catchers and leads all qualified major league catchers in batting average (.307) and OPS (.857).
RED SOX 6, TIGERS 2: In Boston, Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning as Boston completed a three-game sweep.
Michael Wacha pitched six innings, giving up two runs and five hits. He struck out seven.
Javier Báez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers.