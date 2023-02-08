Norm Kramer fought the Imperial Japanese forces as a Marine tail-gunner in the Soloman Islands during World War II, but even that harrowing experience was no match to carrying a briefcase full of money.
In 1993, the late Tell City native and former Snider science teacher went to a bank near Jasper to collect over six figures in cash and place it in a briefcase provided by the Philadelphia Phillies. Kramer, a six-year pro baseball player, was a Midwest scout for the Phils and on his way to make his pitch to a burgeoning baseball star from Jasper – Scott Rolen.
Kramer was battling nerves and the full-ride scholarship offer Rolen had received from the University of Georgia, and Kramer needed to close the deal.
“He was more scared of carrying that briefcase full of money than when he faced the Japanese in World War II,” recalled his son, Steve. “It was six-figure signing bonus.
“I’m thrilled and ticked to death my dad made it happen.”
Norm Kramer got Rolen’s signature and, some 30 years later, Rolen got the call from Cooperstown that he’d been selected a baseball Hall of Famer. Rolen was elected last month with 76.3% of the vote, making him the only member of the class of 2023, and his road to the Hall has roots back to the Summit City.
Rolen made into the baseball cathedral on his sixth try, with five votes to spare. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner is the 18th third baseman in the Hall, the fewest of any position. Induction day is July 23.
Steve Kramer is not sure if he’ll attend, but he’s already passed along his congratulations to Rolen’s parents and is rightfully proud of his father’s role in Rolen’s journey.
“Everything he did touched gold,” Steve said. “He always said, ‘Be prepared for when opportunity arises. If you have no talent, but work hard and success doesn’t happen, that’s tragic. If you have talent and don’t work hard, that’s a travesty.’ He was a man of character.”
Norm’s character was shaped in tiny Tell City, along the Ohio River at the Indiana-Kentucky border. Born on Dec. 19, 1924, he was a 5-foot-10, 170-pound multisport athlete at Tell City High school, some 35 miles south of Jasper.
Norm graduated in 1942 at 17 and joined the Marines, where he was sent to Camp Pendleton in California and then to the Pacific theater. He made it through the war and ended up playing basketball for legendary coach Tony Hinkle at Butler.
After graduation, the right-hander was signed by the St. Louis Browns and played six seasons of minor league baseball. He was typically a relief pitcher, but Kramer threw a no-hitter in his first start with the Durham (N.C.) Bulls.
Steve says his father is still the only one from Tell City high to play in college in one sport and professionally in another.
Norm’s journey to signing Rolen started while he was teaching (and coaching basketball and baseball) at Southwestern High School in Shelbyville in 1961, part of a 28-year coaching career.
He was approached by Tony Lucadello, the Phillies’ national scouting director and Norm started as a part-time scout in the Midwest, covering territory in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. He also scouted in Puerto Rico and Cuba, eventually becoming a full-time scout, a career that lasted 33 years.
“He had played pro ball and knew the lifestyle,” Steve said. “He was competitive and loved sports. He was built to be a coach and scout.”
Over the course of his career, Norm signed players such as Tommy Underwood of Kokomo, Mickey Morandini (IU) and New Haven’s Dave Doster.
But “Scott Rolen was the best player my dad ever signed,” Steve said.
No doubt.
Norm was living in Fort Wayne while scouting Rolen, but Steve said he was virtually living in Jasper during 1992-93 in his pursuit of his top recruit.
“He ate more hot dogs than any man on the face of the earth,” Steve said. “He knew everybody. College and high school coaches.
“My dad said when Rolen hit the ball, he crushed it. He hit it over the trees.”
Rolen crushed 381 homers during his Major League career with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, drove in 1,287 runs and was the unanimous pick for Rookie of the Year for the Phillies in 1997.
An odd coincidence – Norm and Rolen each wore No. 17 for the Phillies.
Norm, who died in 1999 at 74, is a member of the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, the Tell City High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Fort Wayne Old-Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame. The Phillies awarded him a World Series ring from their 1980 title season.
Steve, a 1979 Snider graduate who was an All-SAC outfielder for the Panthers and earned a scholarship to Bowling Green, wants his sons, Max and Carl, to know more about their grandfather’s life and legacy.
“My dad knew people,” Steve said recalling how former Phillies manager Dallas Green would stop by their house in Fort Wayne when Philadelphia was in the Midwest. “It floored his grandsons about who knew him. He was a sports celebrity.”
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.