ARLINGTON, Texas – Zach McKinstry has only been a Tiger for several months, but already the North Side product has shown his value to Detroit, which acquired him in a trade with the Cubs on March 27.
In 70 games with the Tigers, McKinstry, 28, is hitting .242 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 31 runs scored and has an OPS of .696. But his most impressive number has been seven – as in how many positions he has played. Every outfield position, second base, third base, shortstop, and pitching in an April loss to Boston.
“Going to Central Michigan, I have a lot of family (in Michigan). Played at Comerica (Park) sometimes in college,” McKinstry said. “It feels like I’m back at home. The Cubs were good, too. I enjoyed it there, my family coming and seeing me there, but it definitely feels a little closer to home and more of a special place in Michigan.”
Besides now playing before more friends and family, another aspect of the move to the Motor City is he’s enjoying playing for Tigers third-year manager AJ Hinch, who guided Houston to a World Series title in 2017.
“He knows the ins and outs of the game, knows the matchups. One of the smartest managers I’ve played for,” McKinstry said of Hinch. “Always love playing for a catcher’s mind. It’s a lot of fun because they’re thinking four steps ahead.”
And McKinstry, one of the newer Tigers, has already made a strong impression on his new skipper.
“His consistency with how he goes about his at-bats, even his underlying stuff (has really impressed me),” Hinch said. “He’s done some things that don’t show up on the scoreboard. He’s played a bunch of positions. When we’ve had injuries in the outfield, he’s bounced out there with no problem.
“I’d like to get him back in the infield a little bit more as we get healthier, but he’s been a nice addition to the lineup as a left-handed bat. Generally, he’s controlled the strike zone. He’s had a few peaks and valleys, but the consistency in the at-bat and the versatility has been good.”
In addition to playing all over the diamond for the Tigers, McKinstry has also shown an ability to hit in several different spots in the lineup. He’s either led off or hit eighth in 60 of the 70 games he’s appeared in and especially likes leading off, which he’s done in 46 games this season and in the bulk of his time with the Dodgers and Cubs.
“I’ve been leading off a lot and trying to get on base as much as I possibly can for those guys that can move me around the bases,” said McKinstry, who is second on the team in runs scored. “Yeah, just give them an opportunity to hit with guys on base is huge. They’ve done well with it this year. I’m looking forward to having some more at-bats with guys on base and continuing to put the ball in play.”
McKinstry was born in Toledo, but remembers his family moving to Fort Wayne when he was young and many fond memories of his childhood there.
“Lived in the Hamilton Park area for a while. Grew up hanging out at the park with a bunch of friends running wild and having a good time,” he recalled. “I ended up going to Lakeside Middle School. Then, we moved to the other side of town, so I had friends from both (sides of town) and we all went to North Side together. Whenever I get back in town, I try to see my friends, see my family, and make sure to say ‘hi’ to everybody.”
He takes great pride in his Fort Wayne roots and in being among the professional athletes, a group including Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith, both Bishop Luers products, to come from the area.
“Oh yeah, it’s awesome. AWP (Sports Performance) probably had a little factor in that,” McKinstry said. “Right before my senior year, I went there and worked out in the mornings. They treated us like we were professionals, made sure we were getting our workouts in, going to school, making sure we were eating right, working on our speed, just getting in the right mindset of getting to college and knowing what it’s about.”
Detroit continues its road trip today in Colorado, a special place for McKinstry as Coors Field is the site of his first big-league home run, an inside-the-parker off Mychal Givens on April 3, 2021.
“Yeah, it was awesome. I love going there,” he said. “I got my first hit and home run there. I love going back and remembering all that’s happened there.
“On the inside-the-parker, I remember getting into the dugout, having to put an oxygen tank on because I was out of breath at 5,000 feet. Yeah, a super cool moment. Think it was a go-ahead homer late in the game. Just happy I was able to get it there.”