PHILADELPHIA – Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday night.
Hoerner began the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. He stole third with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel’s fielder’s choice. Schwindel hit a high chopper off José Alvarado (3-2), and third baseman Alec Bohm’s throw home was off target.
The Cubs went up by two on Christopher Morel’s RBI single. Bohm’s fielding error on Nelson Velázquez’s hard-hit grounder allowed two more runs to score before Willson Contreras added an RBI double to make it 6-1.
Bohm drove in a run with a groundout in the bottom half.
David Robertson (3-0) tossed a perfect ninth for the win.
Zack Wheeler threw seven strong innings for the Phillies, who have dropped the first two games in the series to the lowly Cubs.
Chicago began play with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors but won its third in a row. The Cubs improved to 4-11 in their MLB-leading 15th extra-inning game.
Wheeler allowed only Hoerner’s homer and two other hits with six strikeouts and no walks. After finishing as the NL Cy Young Award runner-up in 2021, the Philadelphia right-hander wasn’t selected for this year’s All-Star Game despite a strong first half. He continued to impress against the Cubs while lowering his season ERA to 2.78 with 114 strikeouts and 22 walks in 106 2/3 innings.
TWINS 8, TIGERS 4: At Detroit, Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading average to .342, Carlos Correa homered and Minnesota scored six late runs to win for just the fourth time in 12 games.
Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring single in a three-run eighth and with 1,839 RBIs passed Ted Williams on the career list and tied Al Simmons for 13th place.
Joe Ryan (7-3) gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the AL Central leaders, striking out seven and walking one. He is 2-0 in six starts since a June 14 loss at Seattle.
Detroit has lost 10 of 12 and dropped a season-worst 19 games under .500 at 38-57.
CARDINALS 6, REDS 3: At Cincinnati, Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBIs, combining with Tyler O’Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead St. Louis.
Nolan Arenado had three hits, including two of the Cardinals’ six doubles. St. Louis tied its season high with eight extra-base hits and won for the sixth time in nine games.
Cincinnati has lost four of six following a season-best five-game winning streak.
Mike Minor (1-7) gave up five runs, eight hits and four walks. He is 0-5 in his last six starts, and his ERA rose to 6.65.
DODGERS 4, GIANTS 2: At Los Angeles, Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio Urías tossed six innings of two-hit ball and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to seven games.
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of their last 15. Gavin Lux added an RBI triple in the sixth.
It was the first time this season Betts, Turner and Freeman have homered in the same game.
Urías (9-6) struck out five to improve to 6-0 in his last seven starts.