CLEVELAND – Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Waters’ third homer scored automatic runner Nicky Lopez and Michael A. Taylor. The 23-year-old outfielder went 2 for 4 with four RBI as Kansas City won for the second time in seven games.
“I wasn’t trying to hit a homer, I was just trying to make contact and get the guy in from third,” said Waters, who has four of his five homers against the Guardians. “But it was a dead-red fastball and I happened to have some good luck.”
Closer Scott Barlow (7-4) pitched a scoreless ninth and Taylor Clarke worked the 10th for his third save. McCarty (4-3) allowed three runs, two earned, in two innings.
Oscar Gonzalez and Will Brennan had two hits apiece for the Guardians. Brennan is batting .351 with one homer and seven RBI in 10 games since his Sept. 21 recall from Triple-A Columbus.
Cleveland has won 11 of 14 and is an MLB-best 22-6 since Sept. 5. The Guardians will host either Tampa Bay or Seattle in a best-of-three wild-card series beginning Friday.
YANKEES 3, RANGERS 1: In Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field was packed with New York fans hoping to see history, but Aaron Judge did not hit a home run for the fourth straight game and remained tied with Roger Maris with 61.
Luis Severino threw seven no-hit innings as the Yankees beat Texas.
Judge went 1 for 4 with an infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and he lined into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday.
National
REDS 3, CUBS 1: In Cincinnati, Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and Cincinnati remained at 99 losses.
The Reds are 61-99 this season. They snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history (they were 61-101 in 1982) if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago.
Greene and relievers Derek Law, Buck Farmer and Alexis Diaz combined on a two-hitter to stop the Cubs’ winning streak at seven. Chicago only got one runner past second before scoring in the ninth against Diaz, who got his 10th save.
MARLINS 4, BRAVES 0: In Miami, Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and Miami prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title.
After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye. But the Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz — and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington.
New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into today’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves play the second of three at the fourth-place Miami.
PIRATES 3, CARDINALS 2: In Pittsbugh, Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBI, but St. Louis lost to Pittsburgh when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.
The 42-year-old Pujols has 2,216 RBI. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.