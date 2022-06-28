CLEVELAND – Sonny Gray turned an emotional, distracting day for the Twins into a dominant one.
The right-hander pitched seven superb innings and Gary Sánchez homered and drove in four runs to help Minnesota stretch its lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.
When they arrived in Cleveland on Sunday night ahead of the five-game series, the first-place Twins were rocked by news that pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving to take over at LSU.
“It’s a tough one,” said Gray, who allowed just three singles Monday night. “It’s someone who I became really close with and I think if you know me at all, letting people in and getting into relationships in that respect, I put my guard up a lot.
“I used every emotion and kind of everything that was going through, I kind of used it to pour into the game.”
Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6), sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland.
YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5: In New York, The Yankees took advantage of two catcher’s interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark a bizarre six-run seventh, and Josh Donaldson followed with a two-run double that led best-in-the-majors New York over big-league worst Oakland.
BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2: In Toronto, Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit one of three Toronto home runs and the Blue Jays halted Boston’s seven-game winning streak.
National
NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2: In Washington, Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, and Washington beat Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series. Luis García had three hits for Washington, which has won five of its last seven. Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh.
Around MLB
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game. Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games. ... The Royals traded slugger Carlos Santana and nearly $4.3 million to the Seattle Mariners for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. ... Billionaire sports businessman David Blitzer has officially joined the Cleveland Guardians as a minority owner and will eventually take control of the ballclub.