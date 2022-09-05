NEW YORK – Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.
Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.
“It’s getting hard to put into words what he’s doing,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just a special season he’s in the midst of.”
The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge has continued to play down his pursuit of history.
“Just trying to do what I can every single day,” Judge said. “I show up to work, prepared ready to go and do whatever it takes to help our team what it takes to get a win today. Whether it’s moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that’s what I’m focused on.”
Judge reached 54 homers in New York’s 135th game; Maris hit his 54th when he connected off Washington’s Tom Cheney in New York’s 139th game on Sept. 6, 1961.
It was the ninth time in his career Judge homered in three straight games and third time this season.
ended the game 18 homers ahead of Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead. He is 23 ahead of Houston’s Yordan Alvarez in the AL.
BLUE JAYS 7-8, ORIOLES 3-4: In Baltimore, Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and Toronto completed a sweep of Baltimore.
The Blue Jays extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The Orioles have lost three in a row, their longest skid since a four-game slide from June 28-July 2.
Toronto won the opener behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.
RAYS 4, RED SOX 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending Tampa Bay past Boston.
Tampa Bay stopped Boston’s five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch and stole second before scoring on Margot’s double. One out later, Peralta grounded an RBI double off Zack Kelly.