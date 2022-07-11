CLEVELAND – Rookie Nolan Jones drove in four runs in his first game at Progressive Field, leading Cleveland to an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series between the AL Central rivals.
A 24-year-old outfielder, Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning off Lance Lynn (1-2). He then chased the right-hander by driving home two more runs with a double in the fifth.
“Really cool,” Jones said of his first game in Cleveland. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. Obviously getting drafted here, got to come sign my contact here and then got to play in the Futures Game here, so I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”
Jones is batting .538 (7 for 13) with a homer – a 457-footer that splashed into Kansas City’s famous fountains on Saturday –and eight RBI in four games since coming up from Triple-A Columbus.
Back from a 1-6 road trip to Detroit and Kansas City, the Guardians staked Cal Quantrill (5-5) to a five-run lead in the first and moved back to .500 (42-42).
Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer as the White Sox began an eight-game trip leading into the All-Star break.
Jones came to the plate with the bases loaded for his first at-bat. He then delivered a broken-bat single as the Guardians scored five times off Lynn in the first.
ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as Kansas City beat Detroit in the opener of a split doubleheader. Keller permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553. It was the majors’ longest active string.
RAYS 10, RED SOX 5: In St. petersburg, Florida, Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
It was Díaz’s 10th multihit game since June 26. Tampa Bay had dropped four of six, including a three-game sweep at lowly Cincinnati over the weekend. Luke Bard pitched three innings for his first win with the Rays.
National
CARDINALS 6, PHILLIES 1: In St. Louis, former TinCaps pitcher Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as St. Louis beat Philadelphia.
METS 4, BRAVES 1: In Atlanta, Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and New York beat Max Fried and Atlanta in the opening game of their National League East showdown.
Pete Alonso also had two RBI and Scherzer gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley’s 24th homer in the seventh.