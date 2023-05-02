WASHINGTON – Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as the Chicago Cubs bounced back from a rough series at Miami to beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Monday night.
Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The 389-foot blast to left-center in the fifth inning made it 4-1 – a welcome advantage for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid. All those losses to the Marlins were by one run.
Smyly (3-1) allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches. The left-hander gave up six hits and walked none in his fifth straight start allowing two runs or fewer.
Former TinCaps hurler MacKenzie Gore (3-2) allowed a season-high four runs over four-plus innings on seven hits.
BRAVES 9-3, METS 8-5: In New York, Francisco Álvarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and New York beat Atlanta to split a doubleheader after Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the nightcap early with a bruised shoulder. Sean Murphy had a pair of three-run homers in the opener, powering the Braves to a 9-8 victory. In the first game, Acuña launched a 448-foot home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Leading off the second game, he was drilled in the left shoulder by Tylor Megill and came out.
GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2: In New York, Josh Naylor hit a two-run single and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted Cleveland past New York. Domingo Germán took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15.
Phillies’ Harper to return today
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup today against the Dodgers, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.
After his surgery Nov. 23, the Phillies expected Harper to be out until around the All-Star break in mid-July.
Judge to injured list
Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.
Judge was hurt Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning.
A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBI in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract.
Cleveland trades
lefty to Arizona
The Cleveland Guardians traded left-hander Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks on for $100,000. Pilkington appeared in 15 games for the AL Central champions last season, going 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA. The 25-year-old began this season with Triple-A Columbus before being recalled by the Guardians last week.