CINCINNATI – Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by 20-year-old Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.
TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBI as Cincinnati improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for the Reds (60-55), who remain in the thick of the playoff race.
“We’ve got less than two months to go,” Votto said. “Everybody is going to contribute. We’re going to need everybody to contribute. I’d like to be a part of that group. That’s where my head’s at.”
Cincinnati rookie Brandon Williamson (4-2) struck out a career-high nine in 62/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and three hits.
“It was just when we needed it the most for sure,” manager David Bell said. “Not only for the win, (but) how much we’ve used our bullpen. It was the best we’ve seen him.”
Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for Miami in its fifth straight loss. The Marlins (58-56) finished with five hits and two errors.
“Keep fighting,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “We’re in this. There are all kinds of teams that are pushing to get into wild-card spots or win divisions. The Reds are one of them. We’re right there with them.”
Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger opened the ninth with consecutive walks for Miami. But All-Star closer Alexis Díaz struck out Jesús Sánchez on a foul tip and got pinch-hitter Luis Arraez to bounce into a game-ending double play.
It was Díaz’s 33rd save in 34 opportunities.
American
BLUE JAYS 3, GUARDIANS 1: At Cleveland, Cavan Biggio hit a two-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning after Toronto lost starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to a knee injury.
Biggio’s 415-foot drive to center came off reliever Enyel De Los Santos (4-2) and scored Daulton Varsho. Toronto had been held to one hit over the first seven innings by Guardians rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out a season-high 12.
Ryu was struck on the right kneecap by Oscar Gonzalez’s line drive that turned into the final out of the fourth, forcing him to exit with a bruised knee in his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022.
The 36-year-old left-hander tossed four hitless innings but was removed to start the fifth.
TWINS 9, TIGERS 3: At Detroit, Carlos Correa homered and drove in four runs as Minnesota won its season-best fifth straight.
The Twins (60-54) also got a homer and three RBI from Ryan Jeffers, improving to 15-8 since the All-Star break.
Joey Wentz (2-10) took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in three innings. Wentz is now 0-6 with a 6.61 in 15 career appearances at Comerica Park.