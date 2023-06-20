CINCINNATI – Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed surgery, helping Cincinnati extend its longest winning streak in a decade to nine with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Cincinnati took over the NL Central lead for the first time since early April, moving a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. The Reds are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 19-29, 2012.
Colorado has lost six in a row and 12 of 15.
Returning 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff, Votto was greeted with a standing ovation when he walked to the plate in the second inning when he lined out.
He drove the first pitch from Austin Gomber (4-7) about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 3-1 lead in the fifth. After circling the bases on his 343rd home run, Votto emerged from the Reds dugout for a curtain call. The 39-year-old had not homered since Aug. 6.
Votto went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Alex Young (1-0) walked Mike Moustakas with the bases loaded in the sixth, giving Colorado a 4-3 lead, then retired Jurickson Profar on an inning-ending grounder.
Singles by Moustakas and Profar put runners at the corners with no outs in the ninth, but Alexis Díaz got his 19th save in 20 chances, striking out Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon, then retiring Elias Díaz on a groundout.
Colorado dropped to 13-27 on the road. The Rockies, last in the NL West, are 16-19 at home.
Kevin Newman homered leading off the bottom of the first and Nick Senzel hit a solo homer in the second.
Elias Diaz hit a solo homer in the fourth and added an RBI single during a three-run sixth.
CUBS 8, PIRATES 0: In Pittsburgh, Drew Smyly gave up three hits in five innings and surging Chicago beat Pittsburgh.
Smyly (7-4) worked around five walks to win his second straight start following a three-game losing streak. Mike Tauchman drove in three runs for Chicago. Dansby Swanson added two hits as Chicago spoiled the major-league debut of Pirates prospect Henry Davis.
The top pick in the 2021 draft, doubled in his first major-league at-bat.
American
TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4: In Detroit, Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer in a five-run, seventh inning that lifted Detroit over Kansas City and sent the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games. Kansas City wasted a 4-0 lead and dropped to 0-15 in games started by Jordan Lyles, who allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He is 0-11, the most losses in the major leagues, and he broke the team record for winless starts at the start of a season.