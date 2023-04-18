CINCINNATI – TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury.
Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series as Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start.
Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits.
“Our timely hits weren’t there tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “When they got guys on base, they found hits and we didn’t.”
Greene surrendered a leadoff double in the third before he was struck by Yandy Díaz’s comebacker. The 23-year-old right-hander stayed in after he was evaluated by a trainer and tossed a few warmup pitches.
But Greene departed after the inning. He averaged 96.8 mph for 21 fastballs, down from a season average of 99.5 mph.
“He looked fine after throwing a few more pitches,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I saw him in between innings and he was limping really bad. At that point, we made the decision. ”
Greene, who started on opening day, was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.
After Greene departed, Buck Farmer, Alex Young, Ian Gibaut (1-0) and Kevin Herget combined for six innings of five-hit ball. Lowe homered in the ninth against Herget for Tampa Bay’s only run.
ANGELS 5, RED SOX 4: In Boston, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run, first-inning homer and Los Angeles held off Boston in the annual Patriots’ Day game that had Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s pitching start shortened by a long rain delay.
Renfroe drove in four runs, helping the Angels avoid a four-game series sweep. Ohtani gave up a run in two hitless innings, walking the leadoff hitter and throwing two wild pitches before Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring ground out. He’s given up only two runs in 21 innings over four starts this season.
Mets call up red-hot prospect
The Mets called up their No. 2 prospect, third basemna Brett Baty, and started him against Los Angeles in their series opener against the Dodgers on Monday.
Baty, 23, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, hit .400 with a .500 on-base percentage, five home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs scored in nine games at Triple-A to open the season. He has played just 26 games above Double-A.
Twins’ young ace signs extension
The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Pablo López agreed on a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
López’s first season with the Twins has started splendidly after he arrived in a trade with Miami that sent fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins. The right-hander has a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed.
López is making $5.45 million this season, his second year of arbitration eligibility.