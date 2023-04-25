CLEVELAND – Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies won for just the second time in 13 games, beating the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Monday night.
Gomber (1-4) held the Guardians to three singles – all by Steven Kwan – in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was pounded for nine runs and nine hits in just two innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on April 19.
Following that game, Gomber opened up about feeling pressure to perform after coming over from St. Louis last year as part of the trade that sent All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Rockies to the Cardinals.
Gomber was disappointed in himself, and let it affect him on the mound.
But after talking to some teammates over the past few days, the left-hander felt more at ease.
“My mind was in a better spot,” said Gomber, who won for the first time since July 12. “I had a lot of good conversations with guys in here. I felt a lot of support. ... I’m glad I said what I said because I think it allowed me to have conversations I needed to have easier.”
Profar homered in the first off former TinCaps pitcher Cal Quantrill (1-2), who lost for only the second time in 36 career starts at Progressive Field. Quantrill has lost both starts at home in 2023 after going 14-0 over his first 44 appearances in Cleveland.
BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2: In Toronto, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 1/3 innings before leaving because of a sore lower back, Cavan Biggio hit a three-run home run and Toronto beat Chicago. Toronto has won 13 of 19. Bassitt (3-2) allowed two runs and three hits to win back-to-back starts for the first time with the Blue Jays.
RAYS 8, ASTROS 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and Tampa Bay beat Houston to set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season. Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901.
Interleague
REDS 7, RANGERS 6: In Cincinnati, TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and Cincinnati snapped a six-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over Texas.
José Leclerc walked Jonathan India to lead off the ninth. India scored on Friedl’s single to right. The Reds came back from a 5-1 third-inning deficit and tied the game in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Leclerc. Alexis Díaz pitched a perfect ninth for the win.
Josh Jung hit home runs in consecutive innings and drove in three for the Rangers.
TIGERS 4, BREWERS 2: In Milwaukee, Nick Maton had a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to lead Detroit past Milwaukee. Boyd struck out eight and walked one. José Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley each tossed a scoreless inning and Alex Lange finished with a perfect ninth for his second save.