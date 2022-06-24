PITTSBURGH – Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th to send the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Thursday.
Chavis’ solo homer, his seventh this season, made it 7-all after the Cubs scored five times in the top of the eighth.
“Those are those moments you kind of dream of,” Chavis said of the homer. “It’s funny. There have been so many moments where I’ve been preparing to go up to bat, or up at bat, and you think about trying to create that. Of course, in this opportunity, I didn’t try to hit a home run. ... The one time when you’re not trying to do it, it does show up that way.”
In the 10th, Chavis charged a slow grounder by Jason Heyward toward first base and threw out Patrick Wisdom at the plate. The call stood after a Chicago challenge.
In the bottom half, Chavis blooped a single to right off Scott Effross (1-3) and automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes scored in a collision with catcher Willson Contreras. Hayes remained down for a few moments after sliding in, with his left shoulder crashing into Contreras’ leg, before walking off under his own power.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Hayes seemed fine but would continue to be evaluated.
Alfonso Rivas capped Chicago’s big eighth with a pinch-hit, two-run single up the middle that put the Cubs ahead 7-6. Wisdom had an RBI single and Nico Hoerner hit a grounder that deflected off shortstop Oneil Cruz for a two-run single.
Cruz, on the verge of a third straight strikeout with an 0-2 count, hit an RBI double in the sixth and later scored for a 6-2 lead. The 23-year-old has seven RBI in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, and at least one RBI in each of his six games in the majors.
DODGERS 10, REDS 5: In Cincinnati, Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs as Los Angeles completed a season sweep of Cincinnati.
Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against them this year.
The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year. He then became a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers – at 32, the All-Star first baseman is hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBI.
Cincinnati has lost seven straight and is an NL worst 23-46.
The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (5-1) gave up one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, leaving after 80 pitches and lowering his ERA to an even 2.00.
Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) – despite hitting 100 mph with his fastball at least five times early in the game – surrendered six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in five innings.
TWINS 1, GUARDIANS 0: In Minneapolis, Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up as Minnesota dodged a sweep.
Gordon, subbing for star Byron Buxton in center field, drove a 1-2 curveball from Zach Plesac (3-4) into the grass berm beyond the wall in center.
The Guardians failed to score against Minnesota’s struggling bullpen after loading the bases with no outs in the seventh inning, getting a man to second base with one out in the eighth and putting a runner on second with one out in the ninth. Caleb Thielbar recorded his first save by striking out pinch-hitter Steven Kwan to end the game.
Cleveland lost for just the fifth time in its last 22 games. The Guardians (36-29) lead by percentage points in the AL Central race, having played six fewer games than the Twins (39-32). The two teams have a five-game series next week.