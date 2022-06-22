PITTSBURGH – Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Madris connected in the sixth inning for a solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. to close the scoring. That came a day after Madris had three hits in his big league debut.
Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two. He had given up four runs in each of his previous two starts.
Anthony Banda, Chris Stratton and rookie Yerry De Los Santos combined for four scoreless innings of relief.
Michael Perez also homered for the Pirates, and Daniel Vogelbach went 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBI. Pittsburgh won its third straight game after losing 11 of 12.
Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer (1-3) gave up five runs – four earned – and five hits in four innings while losing his third straight start. He had five strikeouts and two walks.
Jason Heyward had two hits for the Cubs, who lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Patrick Wisdom accounted for their lone run with a 461-foot leadoff homer into the bullpens in center field leading off the fourth inning.
Wisdom’s drive came after the Pirates scored in each of the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead.
Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the first with a triple and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ sacrifice fly. Perez homered in the second, then Vogelbach and Oneil Cruz hit RBI singles in the third. Another run scored in the inning on catcher Willson Contreras’ throwing error.
A run-scoring double by Vogelbach in the fifth made it 6-1.
DODGERS 8, REDS 2: In Cincinnati, Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, and Freddie Freeman drove in five runs to lead Los Angeles.
Gonsolin improved to 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA. He gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87 pitches.
Of the three hits Gonsolin surrendered, two were solo home runs, by Jonathan India to lead off the Reds first and Albert Almora Jr. in the second.
Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.
Reds starter Tyler Mahle was tagged for 12 hits and four runs in six innings.
RED SOX 5, TIGERS 4: In Boston, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, and Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning to lead Boston.
The Red Sox went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.
Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.
Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.