ARLINGTON, Texas, Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday night.
The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games and clinched at least a tie for the division title as their magic number was reduced to one after the Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit on Saturday night.
Quantrill (14-6) hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5 while recording a career high in wins. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three.
Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.
YANKEES 7, RED SOX 5: At New York, Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as New York (93-58) won its six straight, surpassing last year’s wins total and opening an 81/2-game division lead.
Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.
Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the seventh off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Toronto regained the top AL wild-card spot.
The Blue Jays lead Tampa Bay by one game. The top wild card finisher will host all games in their best-of-three opening-round series, while the other two wild cards play strictly on the road.
TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 2: Javier Báez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and Detroit pushed the home White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central.
Báez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. As he rounded the bases, the former Cubs star held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him.
Báez and Harold Castro each had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Riley Greene also had three hits for the last-place Tigers, who have won four of five. They improved to 6-12 against Chicago, which lost its fifth straight game.
National
BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 3: At Philadelphia, Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta stopped a three-game losing streak.
William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the playoff-bound Braves (94-58), who moved within 11/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland.
The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend.
PIRATES 6, CUBS 0: At Pittsburgh, Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak.
The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.