SAN DIEGO – Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement today.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said Sunday. “As much as he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress and the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him probably wasn’t good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He’s not in the beginning part of his career. He’s had a great career, Hall of Famer. Ultimately we fell short as players and we didn’t perform as well as we should have.”
La Russa’s hiring on Oct. 29, 2020, shocked the baseball world because he had not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Today’s reported announcement does not come as a surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa – who turns 78 Tuesday – would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa’s heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.
Mariners name new
general manager
The Seattle Mariners have promoted Justin Hollander to general manager. The move makes official many of the duties Hollander has taken on with the ballclub after Jerry Dipoto was promoted to president of baseball operations. The 44-year-old Hollander has been with Seattle’s front office since the end of the 2016 season. He worked for the Los Angeles Angels prior to that
PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 1: In Washington, Philadelphia reduced its magic number to one for clinching their first postseason berth in 11 years.
The Phillies beat Washington in a game halted after six innings because of rain. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott each drove in three runs and Zack Wheeler threw five scoreless innings.
Philadelphia took three of four from the worst-in-the-majors Nationals to improve to 86-73 after getting to town on a five-game losing streak. The Phillies hold a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the third NL wild-card berth. Both clubs have three games left.
Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, finishing the year 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA.
MARLINS 4, BREWERS 3: In Milwaukee, Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and Miami won to deflate Milwaukee’s playoff hopes.
JJ Bleday started the 12th at second for the Marlins, advanced on a ground out and scored when Rojas laced a base hit through the infield off Trevor Gott.
The Marlins took three of four from the Brewers, who have lost for the fifth time in the last seven games.
PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 5: In St. Louis, Albert Pujols slammed his 702nd career home run and drove in three runs in St. Louis’ loss to Pittsburgh.
Pujols also had a two-run double in the first. He moved into a tie with Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list with 2,214. Hank Aaron leads the way with 2,297. Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six.
The Cardinals won 26 of their final 34 home games. It was the final home regular-season game for Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who are retiring after the season. Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright started their 328th game together.
CUBS 8, REDS 1: In Chicago, Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and surging Chicago beat Cincinnati for its seventh straight victory.
Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs to help Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first.
The Reds have dropped six straight and 19 of 23. They’ll need to sweep a season-ending three-game series against the Cubs in Cincinnati to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.
BRAVES 5, METS 3: In Atlanta, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta beat New York.
The Braves swept the three-game series and moved two games ahead of New York in the NL East. Any combination of an Atlanta win or a Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title.
American
ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 1: In New York, Aaron Judge won’t break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a loss to Baltimore.
Judge struck out three times and walked once, disappointing a crowd of 44,332 that watched the Yankees regular-season home finale on a chilly, blustery afternoon.
New York finishes the regular season with four games at Texas.