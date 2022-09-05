ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and ex-TinCap Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).
Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list.
Pujols, 42, has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchers, an all-time record.
“It’s just pretty special to be able to do that,” Pujols said. “There’s some nights that you’re going to come through and some nights that you don’t. The nights that you do, you just enjoy it. And that’s what I’m going to enjoy tonight.”
Pujols hit his 130th career home run on Sundays, the most of any day.
Chicago manager David Ross indicated that he would have walked Pujols if Hughes got behind in the count.
“You’ve got to trust your guys,” Ross said. “Wanted to attack Albert. He just left one over the middle.”
St. Louis has won four in a row, 18 of its last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals’ eighth series sweep of the season.
Mikolas (11-10) gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Ryan Helsley earned his 13th save in 17 chances.
American
YANKEES 2, RAYS 1: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and New York stopped Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep.
Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.
Frankie Montas (5-11) allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay.
TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 1: At Chicago, Carlos Correa homered and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, helping Minnesota salvage the finale of the weekend series.
Correa connected in the fifth, hitting a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito for his 16th homer. Bundy pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox.
Fighting for position in the crowded AL Central, the second-place Twins (68-64) moved two games ahead of the White Sox (67-67). Minnesota was one back of division-leading Cleveland coming into the day.
MARINERS 6, GUARDIANS 3, 11 inn.: At Cleveland, J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and Seattle beat slumping Cleveland for its seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.
Cleveland’s losing streak extended to five games in an outcome that took a long time to occur. The game began at 2:41 p.m., was delayed at 3:35 p.m., finally resumed at 8:08 p.m. and ended at 11:01 p.m.