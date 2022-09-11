MINNEAPOLIS – Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday.
Bieber (10-8) went 61/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. Bieber has allowed more than two runs just once in his last nine starts. James Karinchak walked two in the ninth inning but struck out three to earn his second save.
“It’s big,” Bieber said of the three-game sweep. “I think we feel good about it for some solid reasons.”
Cleveland had lost nine of its previous 13 games but still held a 11/2-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central entering the series. The Guardians strengthened their position and the Twins have lost nine of 11 and are in third place, 41/2 games back.
YANKEES 10, RAYS 4: At New York, Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and New York again routed Tampa Bay to reopen a 51/2-game AL East lead.
Ten of New York’s first 14 batters reached, with Torres hitting a three-run homer in the first and a solo drive in the second, both off Luis Patiño (1-2). New York took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand.
ATHLETICS 10, WHITE SOX 3: At Oakland, California, Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Vimael Machin hit a two-run double in the decisive fifth inning to back Cole Irvin’s second straight winning decision, and Oakland snapped a five-game losing streak.
Defending AL Central champion Chicago had a four-game winning streak end with just the club’s third loss in 12 games as it chases first-place Cleveland.
National
METS 9, MARLINS 3: At Miami, Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help New York maintain its slim lead atop the NL East.
Pitcher Max Scherzer, who is on the injured list but accompanied the team to Florida, was ejected by second base umpire Chad Fairchild after Nimmo had a triple negated in the first at-bat of the game.
CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3: At Pittsburgh, Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning two-run drive NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season.
Interleague
MARINERS 8, BRAVES 7: At Seattle, Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game off Kenley Jansen (5-2) in the ninth inning and rallying Seattle over Atlanta, which had scored five runs in the top of the inning to lead 7-6.
The Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out, and with two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.
The Mariners moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for the top AL wild-card spot.
Atlanta fell to 11/2 games behind the Mets in the NL East after losing its second in a row. The Braves had taken sole possession of first place after winning Friday’s series opener.