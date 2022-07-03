CLEVELAND – About the same time New York Yankees star Aaron Judge grabbed a helmet and bat to pinch-hit, the Guardians committed a ninth-inning error that threatened to sabotage a great win.
In the moment, manager Terry Francona’s emotions nearly got the best of him.
“When the ball came out of his glove, I almost started crying,” Francona said.
Cleveland pulled it together. Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs – on a homer in the fourth and a clutch RBI single in the eighth – as the Guardians salvaged the series finale and handed the Yankees just their seventh loss in 32 games.
McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.
Clase, the AL’s top reliever in June, walked Anthony Rizzo to start the ninth and got Giancarlo Stanton to hit a slow grounder that should have been an out, but first baseman Owen Miller dropped the throw. The right-hander retired the next two before the Yankees summoned Judge, who leads the majors with 29 homers but wasn’t in the starting lineup.
Clase went to a full count before walking Judge to load the bases. He then retired Aaron Hicks on a grounder to second for his 19th save in 21 chances.
The Yankees reached the 80-game mark at 58-22, the third-best start through that many games since 1930.
WHITE SOX 13, GIANTS 4: At San Francisco, Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help Chicago complete a three-game sweep.
Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBI, Gavin Sheets drove in three and Leury García added three hits for Chicago, which is now 7-1 all time at Oracle Park.
Joc Pederson had two hits, including an RBI double, for San Francisco, which has lost 10 of 13.
ROYALS 7, TIGERS 4: At Detroit, Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning as Kansas City took two of three from the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal (5-7) lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in 42/3 innings. He has a 9.00 ERA during the skid, raising his season ERA to 4.06.
Detroit has lost 14 of its last 20 games and at 30-47 is one game ahead of last-place Kansas City (29-48) in the AL Central.
REDS 4, BRAVES 3: At Cincinnati, Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to salvage the final of a three-game series and snap a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park.
It was the first walk-off hit of the season for the Reds, who had been held to just one hit through seven innings by Braves starter Charlie Morton. The 38-year-old struck out 10 and issued a walk in his third seven-inning appearance of the season.