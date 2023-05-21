PHILADELPHIA – Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Sunday.
After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set.
“That’s what these guys do,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “They battle, they fight.”
Taijuan Walker pitched 51/3 scoreless innings on three days’ rest and Craig Kimbrel got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.
Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.
“I don’t feel like we’re far off, but we have to be better,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
Christopher Morel went deep for the fourth consecutive game and has eight homers in 11 games since his call-up.
Cubs starter Justin Steele allowed four hits in six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.20.
American
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2: At Chicago, Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the hosts completed a three-game series sweep and won for the fifth time in six games.
The White Sox improved to 12-8 since a 10-game slide.
Interleague
YANKEES 4, REDS 1: At Cincinnati, Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered to spark a comeback, leading New York to a three-game sweep and its first four-game winning streak this season.
Luis Severino returned from a strained lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training and allowed one run and four hits in 42/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first inning and Reds manager David Bell in the eighth.
New York (29-20) completed a 6-1 trip. The Yankees have won six of seven and 14 of 19.
Cincinnati has lost six of seven to fall into last place in the NL Central.
NATIONALS 6, TIGERS 4: At Washington, Riley Adams had a career-high four hits as Washington tied its season high with 18 hits.
Nick Maton had a homer and a single for the Tigers, who failed to take advantage of eight walks and went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position.
METS 5-2, GUARDIANS 4-1: At New York, Justin Verlander outpitched Shane Bieber in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners that lived up to its billing, and resurgent New York edged Cleveland for a doubleheader sweep.
Francisco Lindor homered against his former team, and Brooks Raley closed out New York’s fifth consecutive comeback victory – all by one run – since a 6-16 slide.
In the opener, Starling Marte ended a long power drought by hitting a go-ahead homer in the eighth off Trevor Stephan that sent the Mets to a 5-4 win.
Verlander (2-2) gave up three hits and struck out five. The 40-year-old right-hander became the first Mets pitcher to complete eight innings this season.