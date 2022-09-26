ARLINGTON, Texas – A sturdy pair goggles was mandatory attire Sunday in Cleveland’s clubhouse, where impromptu showers of Champagne and beer broke out inside a thick haze of cigar smoke.
The Guardians, baseball’s youngest team, finished an unexpected run to the top of the AL Central.
Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs as the Guardians clinched a division championship no one thought possible six months ago with a 10-4 win over the Texas Rangers.
When catcher Luke Maile squeezed Josh Smith’s foul pop for the final out, the Guardians began celebrating a title that actually became official 15 minutes earlier following second-place Chicago’s loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Tied for first on Sept. 4, the Guardians have won seven straight and ripped off 18 wins in 21 games to open a 10-game lead and run away with the division.
“This team’s good. We’re not just young. We’re pretty good,” said starter Cal Quantrill, a former TinCaps pitcher who is the club’s leader with 14 wins. “I don’t think anybody’s excited to face us right now. We’re playing our best baseball. We’re playing baseball the right way.”
This is Cleveland’s 11th Central title since the division’s inception in 1994 and its fourth in 10 years under manager Terry Francona.
BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep, and AL wild-card leading Toronto rebounded to spilt a key four-game series by beating Tampa Bay.
Toronto allowed 20 runs in losing the first two games, but limited Tampa Bay to a total of two runs in winning the final two. The Blue Jays hold a two-game advantage over the Rays. Both teams have nine games remaining.
TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 1: In Chicago, Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but Chicago’s bullpen got tagged and the White Sox were eliminated in the AL Central with a loss to Detroit.
Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth. It was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.
National
BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 7: In Philadelphia, Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Atlanta stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting Philadelphia in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay.
The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta. Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies.
CUBS 8, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer and Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings as Chicago beat Pittsburgh.
Wisdom became the fourth third baseman in Cubs history to reach the 25 home run-plateau at least twice. Sampson allowed one run to improve to 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in September.