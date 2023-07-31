ST. LOUIS – Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory Sunday.
Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.
Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.
Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save in his 56th career appearance.
Matz was 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA before being demoted to the bullpen after giving up six earned runs in four innings of a 10-3 loss at Cincinnati on May 24. He made 10 bullpen appearances and was put back into the starting rotation on July 9.
St. Louis salvaged the final game of the four-game set and had lost its previous six home games to the Cubs.
Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He entered with a 13-3 career mark against St. Louis.”
Interleague
MARLINS 8, TIGERS 6: At Miami, Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura homered, newly acquired relievers Jorge López and David Robertson played key roles for Miami.
López (5-2) got the last two outs in the seventh and Robertson closed with a perfect ninth in his Marlins debut for his 16th save.
American
GUARDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0: At Chicago, José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and Cleveland.
Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona’s 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list. Civale, a potential trade target ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.
National
REDS 9, DODGERS 0: At Los Angeles, Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and Cincinnati took over sole possession of first place in the NL Central.
De La Cruz went 4 for 5 and scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits in taking two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers.
Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft scattered five hits over six innings and struck out two.
BRAVES 8, BREWERS 6: At Atlanta, Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and Atlanta finished off a sweep of Milwaukee.
Olson has 35 homers, the most in the NL, and 88 RBI, the most in the majors.
METS 5, NATIONALS 2: At New York, Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for New York.
Verlander (6-5) became the 49th major leaguer to reach 250 wins and the first since CC Sabathia for the New York Yankees on June 19, 2019. He is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA in six starts this month.