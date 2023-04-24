ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Zach Eflin (3-0) pitched five effective innings in his return from injury and the Tampa Bay Rays hit two more home runs Sunday, beating the slumping Chicago White Sox 4-1 for their 13th consecutive home win to begin the season.
Tampa Bay (19-3) tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight wins at home.
“It has gone really, really well,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
The Rays are the eighth team since 1901 to start a year by winning of 19 of 22, and the first since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1911 Detroit Tigers both opened 20-2.
Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez went deep for the Rays, who have homered in each of their first 22 games – extending their major league record.
The White Sox (7-15) have lost nine of 11.
Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 149-61.
American
ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1, 10 inn.: At Baltimore, Adam Frazier dashed home on Mason Englert’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Baltimore its sixth straight victory. The Orioles won for the 10th time in 12 games, this time on a day when Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez retired the first 20 Baltimore hitters.
Rodriguez’s bid for a perfect game was broken up by Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out single in the seventh, but that was the only baserunner he allowed in seven innings.
The Tigers left 13 on base, including three in the 10th.
RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Jacob deGrom (2-0) struck out 11 in six innings to take the major league lead, showing no ill effects from the right wrist soreness that forced an early exit in his prior start, as the AL West-leading Rangers (14-7) took two of three from major league-worst Oakland (4-18).
National
PIRATES 2, REDS 0: At Pittsburgh, Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and Pittsburgh beat Hunter Greene and Cincinnati for its seventh straight victory.
The Pirates improved to 16-7 for the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992. They allowed six runs in the four-game series against Cincinnati, which lost its sixth straight, scoring just six runs during the slide.
Interleague
GUARDIANS 7, MARLINS 4: At Cleveland, 24-year-old left-hander Logan Allen – called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game Sunday – struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut to earn the victory.
He allowed five hits and walked one.