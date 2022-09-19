MILWAUKEE – Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday.
Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East and headed to the Bronx for a homestand against Pittsburgh and Boston that starts Tuesday.
Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg in 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.
Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBI. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.
“We have some big games coming up,” Judge said. “That’s really the only thing on my mind right now. My focus is to go out there and win a game.”
WHITE SOX 11, TIGERS 5: In Detroit, Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and Chicago beat Detroit.
Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBI, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBI.
The White Sox are trying to catch the AL Central-leading Guardians, who they trail by 3 1/2 games. Chicago hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.
TWINS 3, GUARDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season to lead the Twins over AL-Central leading Cleveland.
Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos as third-place Minnesota stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland.
National
ROCKIES 4, CUBS 3: In Chicago, Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBI, and Colorado beat Chicago for a rare second straight win on the road.
Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona.
Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high three runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings.
REDS 3, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings to lead Cincinnati to a win over St. Louis.
Albert Pujols remained at 698 home runs after going 0 for 4. He is fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). The Cardinals have 14 games left. St. Louis had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Fairchild hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery. Spencer Steer had a run-scoring hit for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games.