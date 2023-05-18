CHICAGO – Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Thursday.
Gabriel Arias homered and doubled as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.
The Guardians went ahead to stay in the seventh. With one out and runners on second and third, Brayan Rocchio hit a grounder shortstop Tim Anderson flubbed for an error. Rocchio was credited with his first major league RBI when Will Brennan scampered home to make it 2-1.
Gallagher then drove in Arias with a single to left against Gregory Santos. Cleveland’s catchers were 0 for 44 with 26 strikeouts in May before Gallagher’s hit.
It was just the the third hit of the year for Gallagher, Cleveland’s backup behind the plate. He ended an 0 for 34 drought dating to April 9.
“That was probably the longest I’ve gone without getting hit,” said Gallagher, who threw out two Chicago baserunners on steal attempts. “You know I was coming up there and there was a potential pinch-hit situation.
“Tito (manager Terry Francona) gave me the go-ahead and, you know, I was fortunate to come up with that extra run.”
Luis Robert Jr. had two hits for Chicago, including a double. Seby Zavala hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Cease (2-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-3 in his last seven starts.
“I was doing a good job of pouring in strikes,” Cease said. “I didn’t necessarily have my sharpest stuff.”
Cleveland rookie and former TinCaps pitcher Logan Allen allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in his fifth career start. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.
American
ANGELS 6, ORIOLES 5: In Baltimore, Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth to help Los Angeles hold on to beat Baltimore.
Former TinCaps outfielder Hunter Renfroe preserved the win with a terrific defensive play in the ninth. Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels.
Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short lived. Los Angeles scored two in the eighth and held on for the win.
YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning and New York won for the 11th time in 16 games by beating Toronto.
Nestor Cortes allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto.
Bo Bichette homered in the bottom of the first, but Toronto lost its first home series of the season after winning five straight. José Berríos allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since April 19 at Houston.