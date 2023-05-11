CINCINNATI – The New York Mets committed to paying nearly half a billion dollars in player contracts this offseason in their pursuit of a World Series title.
The problem is it’s not paying off.
For the first time since 2012, the Mets have dropped five series in a row. The Cincinnati Reds erupted Thursday for four first inning runs against Kodai Senga and beat New York 5-0, taking two of three in the series. Spencer Steer added an insurance solo shot in the fifth inning.
Jonathan India, Jake Fraley and Tyler Stephenson each had two hits for the Reds (16-21), who sent the Mets (18-20) to their fourth loss in five games and 13th in 17.
New York has been shut out seven times, one fewer than all of last season. Cincinnati pitchers had just one previous shutout this year, on April 15 against Philadelphia.
“Hats off to all the teams that shut us out,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “I wish I had the answer for that one.”
New York has scored two runs in its last 19 innings
“When you don’t score runs, it’s impossible to win a game,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.
New York’s previous series losses during the skid were to Washington, Atlanta, Detroit and Colorado.
On a Cincinnati bullpen day, Derek Law pitched into the second inning, followed by Ben Lively, Lucas Sims and Kevin Herget, who logged his first career save. Lively (1-0), promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, allowed four hits with a strikeout over three innings to earn his first win since his rookie season in 2017.
“I’m so fired up,” Lively said. “My mom and my sister were here. I was so jacked up. I’m pretty riled up right now. It is surreal. I feel the circle is complete now.”
Senga (4-2) threw 37 pitches while allowing five hits in Cincinnati’s four-run first inning, including four hits and a walk with two outs that produced all four runs.
American
ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3: In Kansas City, Missouri, Freddy Fermin followed a leadoff walk by Nick Pratto and a single by Matt Duffy with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt in the ninth, giving Kansas City a win over Chicago.
Reynaldo López took the loss for the White Sox. Scott Barlow pitched a perfect ninth for the win.
Interleague
TWINS 5, PADRES 3: In Minneapolis, Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat San Diego.
Kyle Farmer homered as Minnesota earned its second straight victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games. Emilio Pagán got three outs for the win, and Jorge López pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. Farmer also was plunked by Yu Darvish in the second in his second game back after a hit-by-pitch caused a laceration and the adjustment of four teeth. San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr., a former TinCaps farmhand, homered on the first pitch of the game.