PITTSBURGH – Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Thursday night.
Joe hit a three-run blast to center on a full count off Luke Weaver to open the scoring. Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands for his fourth homer in four games to put the Pirates ahead 4-0.
“We had a good plan as a team against Weaver,” Joe said. “We were just being aggressive in the zone. I saw a couple of pitches prior to the 3-2. I got the fastball where I like it, and I was happy to take that swing.”
That was all the offense the Pirates – who didn’t get a hit after the second inning – needed as they won for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three to the Reds in Cincinnati to open the season.
“We were ready to hit. We had a good approach,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We did a good job of attacking Weaver and then he kind of changed his pitch mix. The changeup was really good after the second inning, and he went to it a lot.”
Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. It was the 10th straight game in which a Pirates starter pitched at least six innings. It is Pittsburgh’s longest streak since 2015.
The Reds broke their streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings when Jake Vosler singled in the Reds’ first run in the seventh off Contreras.
Cincinnati got within a run with a two-run eighth during which Jonathan India hit an RBI single and scored on Spencer Steer’s sacrifice fly. India finished with three hits.
The two runs were the first allowed by Colin Holderman this season in nine innings over nine appearances. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.
Weaver (0-1) gave up four runs and four hits, struck out eight and walked two.
A’s to build stadium in Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site where the A’s plan to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.
The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.