CHICAGO – Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs, Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Thursday night.
Ketel Marte added his 22nd homer to help the Diamondbacks win their second straight and move a half-game ahead of Miami for the last of the three NL wild-card spots. Chicago holds the No. 2 wild card, three games ahead of Arizona.
Nelson (7-7), recalled from Triple-A Reno a night earlier, gave up two hits while striking out three and walking two in the first 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald, the last of five Arizona relievers, finished for his 31st save.
Seiya Suzuki tripled and scored the first run for Chicago, which saw a four-game streak end and missed a chance to trim idle Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to one game. Dansby Swanson added a ninth-inning RBI single off reliever Joe Mantiply.
Pham had a solo shot off Javier Assad (3-3) in the first and Marte added a two-run homer in the fourth to give Arizona all the offense it needed. Pham drove in two more with his 15th homer in the eighth inning off reliever Keegan Thompson and Marte added an RBI single in the ninth.
Assad pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits while walking one with no strikeouts.
Nelson was optioned to Reno on Aug. 12, a day after giving up six earned runs in a 10-5 loss to San Diego. Arizona’s Jordan Lawlar, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft, made his major league debut Thursday night at shortstop. The 21-year-old got his first career hit in his second at-bat, legging out a grounder, and finished 1 for 4 with a strikeout.
DODGERS 10, MARLINS 0: In Miami, Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urías’ replacement in the rotation, and Los Angeles routed Miami for just the Dodgers’ second win seven games.
Josh Bell grounded a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh for the only hit off Pepiot. Caleb Ferguson allowed Garrett Hampson’s leadoff single in the eighth and Evan Phillips finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth. Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game.
American
MARINERS 1, RAYS 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Luis Castillo went six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in a run and Seattle beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of playoff contenders.
Castillo (12-7) allowed four hits, four walks and struck out eight. The right-hander worked out of two-on, one-out jams in each of the first three innings. He threw 108 pitches, one off his season high.