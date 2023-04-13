CINCINNATI – Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday night after getting swept in a three-game series at Atlanta.
Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for the Reds, who had lost six of seven after a 3-1 start — the last four all by one run.
“We had a meeting today,” Reds manager David Bell said. “The message was to fight for every pitch, kind of doubling down on who we are.
“The singles were big, the two out hits, the add on runs is what our offense did. Wil has been doing this for quite a while. He’s a good hitter and knows what he’s doing.”
Kyle Schwarber became the first left-handed batter to hit a home run off Nick Lodolo (2-0), a left-hander in his second major league season. The defending National League champions have lost three straight and are 4-9.
Lodolo allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings.
“It is a different type of satisfaction,” Lodolo said. “It was definitely a grind. It is not how you draw it up, but I’m happy with the result over all. I kept us in the game there and the bullpen was able to come in and throw the ball really well.”
Bailey Falter (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in in 4 2/3 innings.
“Guys were seeing the ball well,” Falter said. “I missed a couple of spots. The inning got away from me.”
Nick Castellanos put the Phillies ahead with an RBI single in the first but Jonathan India created the tying run in the bottom half when he doubled, stole third and continued home when third baseman Edmundo Sosa allowed catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw past him into left field for an error.
Cincinnati took a 4-1 lead in the third with five singles, four of them in a row, all with two outs. Steer, Stephenson and Myers drove in runs.
American
TWINS 11, YANKEES 2: In New York, Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning, and Minnesota routed New York.
Taylor homered twice and drove in four runs. Joe Ryan struck out 10 and walked none while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Jhonny Brito allowed seven runs and six hits in two-thirds of an inning. Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of solo homers for the Yankees.
TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: In Toronto, Javier Báez was benched after a baserunning gaffe and Spencer Turnbull pitched five solid innings as Detroit avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.
Zach McKinstry drove in the go-ahead run and Jake Rogers had two hits and an RBI as Detroit snapped a six-game skid. Turnbull allowed one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez from the game in the third, one inning after Báez appeared to lose track of the outs and ran into a double play.