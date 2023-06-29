KANSAS CITY, Mo. — José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but the Kansas City Royals rebounded to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 Thursday on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double in the bottom half.
Even with the win, the Royals reached the season’s midpoint at 23-58, the worst first-half record in team history.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona was in attendance but was not in uniform as an on-going precaution against health concerns. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed the Guardians.
Ramirez started the 10th on second base as the automatic runner and advanced on Josh Naylor’s groundout. Josh Bell struck out and with an 0-2 count on Andrés Giménez and left-hander Aroldis Chapman (4-2) working from the stretch, Ramirez took five small steps toward the plate and burst home.
Ramirez noticed third baseman Maikel Garcia playing behind the base and told third base coach Mike Sarbaugh “I’m going to try to steal home.”
Sarbaugh told him to go for it.
“There were two outs, so I decided to take a chance,” Ramirez said.
He slid headfirst and with his body to the infield side of the line, slapped his right hand on the plate as catcher Salvador Perez gloved the high sinker and lunged forward. Umpire Jeremy Riggs called Ramirez out, but the call was reversed after a review.
“Just instincts. That’s why he’s a great player.” Hale said. “He’s not afraid to play the game with his instincts. He’d seen an advantage and he took it. He felt he could make it and he did. Great slide.”
Cleveland had not stolen homer since Leonys Martin on June 15, 2019.
“He’s amazing,” Guardians starter Shane Bieber said. “It was too bad we couldn’t end up on top after that, because we’d like that to be the marquee play of the game, but he provides those all the time.”
TIGERS 8, RANGERS 5: In Arlington, Texas Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as Detroit earned a series split against AL West-leading Texas. Ibañez broke a 3-all tie Thursday with his hit in the seventh off Joe Barlow. Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight and Leody Taveras also went deep.
WHITE SOX 9, ANGELS 7: In Anaheim, California, Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and Chicago beat Los Angeles, overcoming Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June. The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month in the ninth with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman’s slider. Ohtani leads the majors with 29 homers.
National
PHILLIES 3, CUBS 1: In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and surging Phillies beat Chicago. Bryce Harper drove in two runs. Trea Turner had two hits and scored a run, helping the Phillies win for the 18th time in 23 games.
4 Rangers picked as All-Stars
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.