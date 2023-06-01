BOSTON – Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night.
Sale departed after manager Alex Cora and a member of the training staff visited the mound twice in the fourth inning. Sale came out with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0.
Sale struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old left-hander has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. The last time he made it through an entire season without making a trip to the injured list was 2017.
The Sox will know more about Sale’s injury after he undergoes an MRI today.
“Hoping for the best. Obviously, it didn’t look great. Let’s wait and see,” said Cora, adding that it was a drop in velocity that prompted Boston to keep Sale on a shorter leash.
Sale threw two pitches between the first and second visit as Cora felt it was necessary to make a pitching change.
“I cannot be irresponsible,” Cora said. “We know each other. Obviously, it’s not easy with everything he has gone through, but I’ve got to take care of him.”
After the Reds tied it off Chris Martin (1-1) in the eighth, Devers doubled in Alex Verdugo after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning. Devers hit a deep drive to straight away center that nearly went out.
Boston added five more runs in the inning. Pinch-runner Ramiel Tapia scored after reliever Kevin Herget (1-2) was called for a balk, Kiki Hernandez singled in two runs and Connor Wong hit a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats.
Kenley Jansen finished off Cincinnati with a scoreless ninth.
The Reds opened the scoring in the third on Kevin Newman’s double. Boston tied it in the fourth when Justin Turner singled in Devers, who got a gift double when centerfielder Jose Barrero lost the ball in the lights.
Hernandez hit a solo home for the Red Sox in the seventh. The Reds tied it in the eighth on Matt McLain’s single past a drawn-in infield.
Reds starter Hunter Greene allowed a run in six innings. He struck out eight.
TWINS 7, GUARDIANS 5: In Minneapolis, Royce Lewis hit the game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Willi Castro had the game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth to lift Minnesota to a 7-6 comeback victory over Cleveland.
Eli Morgan (2-1) walked Christian Vázquez to start the ninth. Jorge Polanco, who came off the injured list before the game, followed with a double. After an intentional walk, Castro poked a fly ball deep enough to score Vázquez.