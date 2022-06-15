Baseball Thursday's baseball roundup Associated Press Jun 15, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lede: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mlb Major League Baseball Chicago Cubs Detroit Tigers Cleveland Guardians Most Popular Huntington woman pleads guilty to child trafficking FWCS to honor retired superintendent Sunday violence badly injures 2 men in Fort Wayne Komets leave Szydlowski off season-ending roster, parting with longtime star 13,500 in Fort Wayne still without power after storms Stocks Market Data by TradingView