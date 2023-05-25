CHICAGO – Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
Brett Baty knocked in New York’s first two runs and the Mets pounded out 15 hits on a chilly night at Wrigley Field to ruin Kyle Hendricks’ season debut for the Cubs in his return from a serious shoulder injury.
Jeff McNeil had three hits and scored three times. New York got four straight base hits with two outs in a three-run third inning and took a 4-1 lead on Starling Marte’s two-run single.
Alonso added a two-run homer in the seventh and Brandon Nimmo laced a two-run triple in a three-run eighth.
Mark Canha was the only player in the Mets’ lineup who didn’t reach base.
Dansby Swanson homered in the first off Carrasco (1-2), who pitched 6 2/3 effective innings in his fifth start this year and second since missing about a month with an elbow injury. A 15-game winner in 2022, the veteran right-hander allowed five hits and struck out four with two walks in his longest outing of the season.
Back from a capsular tear in his right shoulder, Hendricks (0-1) made his first start since June 5 last year. He gave up five runs – three earned – and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.
CARDINALS 2, REDS 1: In Cincinnati, Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch, helping St. Louis beat Cincinnati for its 13th win in 18 games.
Former TinCaps pitcher Miles Mikolas won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none.
Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.
American
TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 2: In Detroit, Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and Detroit beat Chicago.
Faedo (1-2) has 22 strikeouts and one walk in four starts this season. He allowed two runs on three hits against the White Sox. Lucas Giolito (3-4) matched a career-high with seven walks and allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Giolito gave up six hits, including a home run, and struck out four. He was also called for two pitch-clock violations.
ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 1: In New York, Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and Baltimore beat New York to take two of three games from the Yankees.
Anthony Santander had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt. Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the eighth against Clay Holmes, a drive off the top of the right-field wall.
Gibson entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. Mike Baumann and Yennier Cano finished a three-hitter. New York has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.