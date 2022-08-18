CHICAGO – Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox 21-5 Thursday.
Houston’s run total tied for the second most in team history – the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019.
“I don’t think I’ve been on a team that scored that many runs,” said Houston’s Dusty Baker, in his 25th season as a manager following a 19-year playing career.
“It was good to get out of here with a split. It was good the fact we came back the last two games because they were looking at a sweep,” he said.
The Astros wound up with 25 hits as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Christian Vazquez tied career highs with four each. Chas McCormick, who had five RBIs, and Trey Mancini homered for the AL West leaders.
White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison pitched the ninth inning and allowed four runs and six hits in his third mound appearance of the season.
“I hate that rule you can pitch a position player,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “There’s got to be a way to avoid that at some point when you get far down. I think it’s a travesty for the game. I don’t think fans enjoy it.
“But that’s our fault. They beat us up. They deserve the credit. We take the heat.”
Bregman, who had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday, scored four times. He hit a pair of two-run drives for the fifth multi-homer game of his career and his first since May 28, 2019, against the Cubs.
BLUE JAYS 9, YANKEES 2: In New York , George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning, and Toronto routed slumping New York.
Playing designated hitter for the sixth straight game, leadoff batter Springer had a double and four singles. It was the fourth five-hit game of his career.
National
CUBS 3, ORIOLES 2: In Baltimore, Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Baltimore.
Contreras had his 10th multi-homer game, which ranks second among Cubs catchers behind Gabby Hartnett who had 14. Sampson allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since Sept. 14 at Philadelphia.
“Wins will come no matter what,” Sampson said. “My job is to keep our guys in the game. Eventually, we will score some runs, which we did.”
Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won five of seven. Brandon Hughes picked up his first career save.
BRAVES 3. METS 2: In Atlanta, Max Fried outpitched Jacob deGrom in a matchup of aces and rookie Michael Harris II bounced a go-ahead double in the seventh inning that sent Atlanta past New York.
Fried lasted seven innings, giving up two runs and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. DeGrom allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and nine strikeouts in 6 211/3 innings.