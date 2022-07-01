CLEVELAND – Andrés Giménez watched his home run clear the center-field fence, kissed his bat and then flipped it while turning toward Minnesota’s stunned dugout.
For the second day in a row, the Cleveland Guardians won a game they probably should have lost and handed the Twins another crushing defeat.
Giménez blasted a two-run homer in the ninth inning as the Guardians walked off against the Twins again, beating their AL Central rivals 5-3 on Thursday to take the five-game series and move within one game of first place.
When he crossed the plate, Giménez was splashed with water and bubble gum rained down on his head as the Guardians, who had only one hit through seven innings, celebrated their 17th last at-bat win – the most in the majors.
On Wednesday, Josh Naylor’s two-run homer in the 10th inning sent the Guardians past the Twins, whose bullpen has imploded against Cleveland several times this season. Six of Cleveland’s last at-bat wins have come against the Twins. The teams don’t play again until September, when they meet seven times.
“Probably the most difficult series I’ve ever been a part of,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve never seen five games against one team in four days that felt like that.”
PHILLIES 14, BRAVES 4: At Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber finished off the month with another June homer, Darick Hall went deep twice and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep.
Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos also homered for the Phillies, who reached a season high in runs and were without Bryce Harper in the lineup for the fourth straight game.
The Braves ended June with a 21-6 mark to equal the most victories in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
ASTROS 2, YANKEES 1: At Houston, Alex Bregman hit a two RBI double early and Houston held on to end a stretch of nine straight games against New York teams.
Houston went 3-2 against the Yankees and swept four games with the Mets.
The Yankees were in town for just one game to make up part of a series that was scrapped because of the lockout. They’ll complete the series with a doubleheader in Houston on July 21.
PIRATES 8, BREWERS 7: At Pittsburgh, backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, and rookies Oneil Cruz and ex-TinCap Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots for Pittsburgh.
Cruz and Suwinski homered in the second inning to put the Pirates ahead 3-0. They became the first Pittsburgh rookies to go back-to-back since Brandon Moss and Andy LaRoche in 2008.
Cruz’s shot was measured at 431 feet and Suwinski’s at 412. Suwinski was 2 for 3 with a walk.
BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1: At Toronto, Teoscar Hernández and Santiago Espinal each hit two-run home runs, and Yuseki Kukuchi struck out a season-high eight over six innings to snap a seven-start winless streak.