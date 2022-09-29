CHICAGO – The Phillies lost their fifth straight game as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday.
The loss left Philadelphia (83-72) a half-game ahead of Milwaukee (83-73) – which lost 4-2 to Miami Thursday in the opener of a four-game series – for the final NL wild-card berth.
Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.
“We’ve got to swing the bats a little bit better than we did, especially with runners in scoring position,” onterim manager Rob Thomson said, “But yeah, we’ve got to turn around here pretty quick. We’re getting good pitching. We’ve just got to string some hits together and we’ll be fine.”
Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. The Brewers finish with three games at home against Arizona.
Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position.
Cubs rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings as he rebounded from pair of rough outings when he allowed eight runs in six innings. Keegan Thompson gave up one hit over three innings for his first save.
Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and drove in a run and Seiya Suzuki was 2 for 3 as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep in which they limited the Phillies to three runs. Chicago has won eight of nine overall.
GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1: In Clevland, rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as Cleveland rallied to keep Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots. The Central champion Guardians took two of three in the series.
Storm alters doubleheader
One game from the Phillies-Nationals doubleheader scheduled for Saturday has been moved up to today with rain expected to hit Washington as a byproduct of Hurricane Ian’s path up the East Coast.
The doubleheader will start at 1:05 p.m. today with Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. The teams will then play one game at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.