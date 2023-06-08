NEW YORK – Randy Vásquez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win, Billy McKinney hit his first home run with the Yankees and New York beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Thursday night for a doubleheader split.
Chicago extended its winning streak to a season-high five games with a 6-5 victory in the opener, when Eloy Jiménez hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh off Michael King. Jake Burger had a two-run shot off Yankees starter Luis Severino before Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada also went deep against the right-hander.
In the second game, Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer off Chicago starter Mike Clevinger (3-4) in the fourth. Torres missed a game-winning three-run homer off Kendall Graveman by a few feet down the right-field line in the opener.
American
GUARDIANS 10, RED SOX 3: At Cleveland, José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats – and from both sides of the plate – to power Cleveland.
Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody (0-1), belted a two-run shot – his 200th career homer – in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth when the Guardians hit for the cycle, had eight straight hits and scored five times.
Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out swinging. The four-time All-Star third baseman had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third.
Interleague
PHILLIES 3, TIGERS 2: At Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and Philadelphia rallied past Detroit for its fifth victory in a row.
Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champion Phillies (30-32).
Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler’s no-hit bid with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth in a row and eighth in the last nine.
National
DODGERS 6, REDS 0: At Cincinnati, Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak.
Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) scattered five hits, struck out nine and walked two to help the Dodgers avoid a three-game series sweep against the Reds, who won the previous two games in walk-off fashion.
Top Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz hit an infield single in the second inning off Kershaw and then had his first stolen base in the majors. He finished 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.
The Dodgers placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a blister on the index finger of his right throwing hand.
Game postponed
The Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.
Plans call for a makeup game at 1:05 p.m. June 22 at Nationals Park.