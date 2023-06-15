CHICAGO – Marcus Stroman threw six effective innings for his sixth straight victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Ian Happ had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs, and Christopher Morel went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Chicago had 12 hits to reach double-digits for the third straight game.
Cody Bellinger laced an RBI double in Chicago’s five-run fifth inning after missing a month because of a bruised left knee. Nico Hoerner had two hits.
The Cubs outscored the Pirates 28-11 in the series. Pittsburgh, still in first place in the NL Central at 34-33, has dropped four of five.
Stroman (8-4) allowed four hits and struck out five while walking two in his MLB-leading 13th quality start. He hasn’t lost or allowed more than two run in an outing since May 14 at Minnesota.
The 32-year-old right hander scuffled early, with Tucupita Marcano and Carlos Santana driving in runs in the third to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.
Stroman retired 11 of the last 12 hitters he faced before Anthony Kay, the first of three relievers, entered in the seventh. Michael Rucker tossed a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Cubs activated Bellinger from the 10-day injured list before the game and placed him in the lineup, batting sixth and playing first base. It was 2019 NL MVP’s first game since May 15 in Houston when he injured the left knee as he struck the wall making an acrobatic catch.
After the Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the third, Happ singled in a run in the bottom half.
The Cubs sent 11 batters to the plate and chased Johan Oviedo (3-6) and reliever José Hernandez with five runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.
American
ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: In Baltimore, Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto. Rutchman had three hits to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series.
TIGERS 8, TWINS 4: In Minneapolis, Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help Detroit beat Minnesota for just its second victory in 13 games.
Matt Vierling was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (4-5) survived a four-run second inning for the victory. He walked one and struck out eight over six innings. Donovan Solano homered for the Twins, who had won four of their previous five.
ANGELS 5, RANGERS 3: In Arlington, Texas, Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings for his first victory in five starts and matched the MLB lead with his 22nd homer as Los Angeles beat AL West-leading Texas. Ohtani had already thrown the last of his 99 pitches before Mickey Moniak’s game-tying homer leading off the top of the seventh. Ohtani hit a 443-foot homer in the eighth inning. It was his 10th homer over the past 16 games.