BALTIMORE – Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy Tuesday night.
Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.
“The ball was really carrying tonight, not to take anything away from the homers,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “There were a lot of deep flyouts. We’ve seen it here before. Balls carry here and we hit five tonight. It was good to see.”
Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 11/3 innings.
Christopher Morel homered on the game’s first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs’ record. Morel also had an RBI triple in the sixth.
“That’s the spark he brings because he’s ready to go when he gets in the box, he’s ready to play baseball, he’s excited to be in there and he’s ready to hit at all times,” Chicago manager David Ross said about Morel. “He’s done a nice job swinging at strikes.”
The Orioles answered in the bottom half when Mullins led off with a homer and Mancini connected on the next pitch by Keegan Thompson (6-1).
It was the first time the Orioles and their opponent managed leadoff homers since Aug. 19, 2016, when Houston’s George Springer and Baltimore’s Adam Jones accomplished that feat.
Mateo’s three-run shot off Thompson in the second gave Baltimore a 5-1 lead.
Thompson entered the game having allowed just three home runs over 12 games this season.
GUARDIANS 6-3, RANGERS 3-6: In Cleveland, Marcus Semien homered twice and tied a Texas franchise record for hits in a doubleheader as the Rangers hit four homers in a 6-3 win over Cleveland to earn a split. Behind starter Cal Quantrill, Cleveland won the opener 6-3 to briefly reach .500 for the first time since May 14. Semien homered three times in the two games and finished 7-for-8, raising his average from .196 to .221. Semien has six homers in his last 11 games after going 43 without one. The Rangers teed off in the second game on Guardians rookie Kirk McCarty, who made his first major league start.
REDS 14, DIAMONDBACKS 8: In Cincinnati, Graham Ashcraft pitched six shutout innings to extend his impressive debut run, Joey Votto led an early homer barrage and Cincinnati beat slumping Arizona.
Votto hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Brandon Drury and Matt Reynolds added two-run drives within the first three innings for a 9-0 lead. The advantage stayed there until the game was delayed 63 minutes by rain after seven innings.
Tommy Pham contributed a solo homer and Tyler Stephenson a two-run blast in a five-run eighth for the Reds.