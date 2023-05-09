CHICAGO – Paul DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Tuesday night for their third consecutive win.
DeJong put St. Louis in front when he opened the ninth inning with a drive to left-center off Javier Assad for his third homer this season. Dylan Carlson then tripled and scored on Andrew Knizner’s bloop double into shallow right field.
Chris Stratton (1-0) got four outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his second save.
The Cardinals had dropped eight in a row and 15 of 18 overall before their win streak.
Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel homered for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Swanson finished with three hits and three RBI.
The Cubs went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.
Assad (0-2) pitched five scoreless innings in relief before faltering in the ninth.
Chicago trailed 4-3 before Morel connected against Andre Pallante in the sixth, sending a solo shot into straightaway center field. It was Morel’s first game after he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
St. Louis opened a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third, chasing Jameson Taillon. Nootbaar hit a one-out solo drive that traveled an estimated 431 feet to right-center. With two out and two on, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Paul DeJong walked to bring home two more runs.
Taillon departed after Donovan’s walk. The right-hander remained winless in five starts in his first season with Chicago.
Jack Flaherty allowed seven hits and issued five walks for St Louis.
REDS 7, METS 6: In Cincinnati,New York lost for the 12th time in 15 games and Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as the Mets’ manager as Jonathan India drove in three in Cincinnati’s win.
The Mets (17-19), who scratched starter Max Scherzer because of neck spasms, hit a season-high four home runs but lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped two games under .500 for the first time since 2021. Francisco Álvarez homered twice and Pete Alonso hit his 12th.
American
GUARDIANS 2, TIGERS 0: In Cleveland, Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and Cleveland beat Detroit.
Bieber scattered seven hits and walked one. James Karinchak, Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase completed Cleveland’s third shutout.
YANKEES 10, ATHLETICS 5: In New York, Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as New York overcame three homers by rookie Jordan Diaz in a victory over Oakland. Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth.