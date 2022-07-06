DETROIT – Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night.
Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had a pair of doubles, while Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
The Tigers are 6-2 against the Guardians this year. They have not won a season series against Cleveland since 2015.
“We need wins desperately,” Haase said. “To do it in the division, especially with these guys, they’ve notoriously given us fits in the past, it’s definitely huge. We’re just playing a better brand of baseball overall. So it’s good to see and I hope it continues.”
The Tigers reached their third-highest scoring total of the season, posting all their runs in the first six innings.
“Everyone is contributing,” said Jonathan Schoop, who has seven hits in the last three games. “I hope we can keep it up for a long time. The first couple of months, we’ve got to throw it away.”
Drew Hutchison (1-4) got his first victory since last Sept. 25, allowing two runs – one earned – and five hits in five innings.
Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (4-5) surrendered six runs – three earned – and eight hits in four innings. Cleveland’s Owen Miller drove in two runs.
National
REDS 1, METS 0: Cincinnati, New York wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing to Cincinnati on Mike Moustakas’ game-ending sacrifice fly.
Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side. Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer allowed one runner to reach third.
Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.
Interleague
MARINERS 6, PADRES 2: In Sand Diego, Logan Gilbert earned his 10th win to tie for the major league lead, Sam Haggerty hit his first home run in over two months and Seattle beat San Diego.
The Mariners, who have won 12 of their last 15 games, swept the two-game set to win their fifth consecutive series. Seattle moved within one game of .500 for the first time since May 4. Haggerty had three hits, Dylan Moore doubled twice and hot-hitting rookie Julio Rodríguez had two singles for Seattle.
PIRATES 5, YANKEES 2: In Pittsburgh, rookie outfielder and former TinCaps player Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run and Pittsburgh spoiled Jameson Taillon’s return to PNC Park with a win over New York.
Taillon lost for the first time since April 11 after giving up a solo shot to Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning and a two-run homer just over the center-field wall by Suwinski in the fourth.