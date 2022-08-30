CLEVELAND – Former TinCaps pitcher Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Ramón Urias singled in the second off Quantrill (11-5) for the Orioles’ lone hit.
Josh Naylor belted a two-run homer and rookie Steven Kwan had a two-run double for Cleveland, which is 14-7 since Aug. 6.
“We’re playing our best baseball now and I don’t think teams like facing us,” Quantrill said. “I just throw some strikes and let the guys go, and our bullpen is pitching their butts off.”
Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven. The right-hander is 12-0 in 39 career games at Progressive Field and has gone 31 straight home starts without a loss, the second-longest streak in MLB history behind Kenny Rogers’ 38 from 1997-2000.
“I love Cleveland,” Quantrill said. “When everything clicks, it’s pretty easy.”
Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and closer Emmanuel Clase completed the gem with one inning apiece. Baltimore totaled six baserunners on Urias’ hit, four walks and a fielding error.
“It’s tough to win when you’ve only got one hit,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.
MARINERS 9, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as Seattle rolled past Detroit.
Former TinCaps player Ty France supplied three hits, including his 16th homer, and scored three runs with two RBI. Carlos Santana had a two-run homer for Seattle, which has won four of its last five games.
National
REDS 5. CARDINALS 1: In Cincinnati, Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati roughed up Dakota Hudson and St. Louis, ending the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0 for 2 and was hit by pitch from Justin Dunn that caromed off his chest and caught his right forearm in the second inning. Pujols stayed in the game for the NL Central leaders and remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.
DODGERS 4, METS 3: In New York, Gavin Lux drove in three – including the go-ahead run in the seventh – as Los Angeles edged New York in a matchup of NL division leaders.
Interleague
BLUE JAYS 5, CUBS 3: In Toronto, Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and Toronto beat Chicago.
Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three. Guerrero finished with three hits and two RBI. Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. He limped around the bases after his homer.