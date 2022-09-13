NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom was outpitched by Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated New York Mets mustered little on offense again Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs (60-82), who won the series opener 5-2 on Monday.
One night later, the scuffling Mets squandered another potential chance to increase their slim NL East lead over Atlanta.
Pete Alonso barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the slugger slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
That appeared to tick off Sampson, and the two exchanged words. Alonso launched his 34th homer in the ninth. New York managed only four hits against three Cubs pitchers.
PIRATES 6-1, REDS 1-0: In Cincinnati, Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter that led Pittsburgh over Cincinnati for a doubleheader sweep.
Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh hit three home runs for the second straight game and won the opener 6-1.
American
GUARDIANS 3, ANGELS 1: In Cleveland, Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and Cleveland beat Los Angeles.
Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run.
ASTROS 6, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, rookie Hunter Brown pitched six strong innings in his hometown and Houston beat Detroit.
Yordan Alvarez homered for the Astros. Brown allowed two runs in his second career start in front of a loud group of friends and family.