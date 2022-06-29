CLEVELAND – Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.
Polanco came off an IL stint for lower back tightness between games and cracked a two-run homer in the third inning off rookie Konnor Pilkington (1-1) as the Twins restored their lead in the AL Central to three games over the Guardians.
Byron Buxton hit his 20th homer and José Miranda connected in the second game for the Twins, who have taken two of three in this five-game set between division rivals.
Winder (3-2) was brought up as the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader and excelled in just his fourth major league start — and first since May 27. The right-hander allowed four hits and one walk.
Tyler Duffy (one inning) and Jovani Moran (two) completed the combined five-hit shutout— the second time Minnesota has blanked Cleveland in a week. Polanco’s eighth homer gave the Twins a 3-0 lead in the third.
Carols Correa walked with two down and Luis Arraez, who entered the day leading the AL with a .342 average, ripped a triple into the right-field corner to make it 1-0. Polanco followed by lifting a 1-1 pitch over the 19-foot-high wall in left.
It was Polanco’s first homer since June 7 and before the infield mainstay was forced to go on the injured list for the first time in his nine-year major league career.
YANKEES 2, ATHLETICS 1: In New York, JP Sears stretched his big league scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings and won his second spot start, pitching major league-leading New York over worst-in-majors Oakland. Sears limited the A’s to three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out one and walked one.
BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 5: In Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and Toronto rallied to beat Boston. Jordan Romano (2-2) pitched one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 7-2 against the Red Sox.
National
BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 3: In Philadelphia, Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift Atlanta past Philadelphia.
Olson hit two homers in a game for the 13th time in his career and second this season. Kyle Schwarber stayed red-hot in June with a home run for Philadelphia.
Interleague
ASTROS 9, METS 1: In New York, Kyle Tucker had a three-run homer and a stolen base and Yordan Alvarez hit his 23rd home run to lift Houston over New York.
Alvarez reached base five times, Yuli Gurriel also homered and Alex Bregman had three hits as Houston beat the Mets for the third time in a week.
BREWERS 5, RAYS 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list and Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay. Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth for the Brewers. Woodruff allowed one run and two hits.