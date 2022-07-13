CLEVELAND – Dylan Cease struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.
José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six before its sorely needed victory in the nightcap.
Cease (8-4) allowed five hits and walked three. The right-hander has not allowed more than one earned run in nine consecutive starts, posting a 0.53 ERA over his last 51 innings.
In the opener, Shane Bieber tossed a three-hitter for his first complete game of the season, leading Cleveland to a a 4-1 victory. José Ramírez and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs.
Abreu got Chicago off to a solid start in the second game, hitting a two-run homer in the first against Konnor Pilkington (1-2). Harrison added a solo shot in the second.
Pilkington was charged with four runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.
Robert curled a three-run drive off Bryan Shaw in the ninth just inside the foul pole in right. Robert finished with three hits.
Reynaldo López, Kendall Graveman and Matt Foster followed Cease in the eight-hit shutout.
Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none in just the 17th complete game in the major leagues in 2022. The righty had been 0-2 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his career.
The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh en route to his first complete game since Aug. 4, 2019. Bieber only needed 95 pitches to wrap up the 2-hour, 9-minute ballgame.
“Yeah, I enjoyed that,” Bieber said, smiling. “I was able to go out there and be efficient and get through nine. I feel really good right now, so I’ve just got to keep rolling and keep building off the last one.”
It was the fourth complete game of Bieber’s big league career and the first by a Cleveland pitcher since Aaron Civale’s five-hitter at Pittsburgh on Aug. 19, 2020.
RAYS 3, RED SOX 2: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but Boston’s bullpen couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a loss to Tampa Bay.
Sale had been out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage. He allowed three hits with one walk and struck out five.
National
BRAVES 4, METS 1: In Atlanta, Matt Olson hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Adam Duvall went deep for two runs in the seventh and Atlanta beat New York.
The defending World Series champion Braves haven’t lost consecutive games since June 17-18. They are 30-9 since June 1, best in the major leagues over that span. Atlanta had one hit against Mets starter David Peterson before Olson crushed a slider 426 feet to straightaway center field.