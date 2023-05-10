CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.
Steele (6-0) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He became the first six-game winner in the National League.
Nolan Arenado hit his first triple of the season for St. Louis, which had won three straight after dropping eight in a row.
Jordan Montgomery (2-5) lost for the fifth time in six starts after giving up six runs in five innings. He issued a pair of walks to load the bases in the second but caught Christopher Morel looking at a third strike to escape the jam.
Montgomery’s luck changed an inning later when Wisdom hit his 12th homer, a two-run shot that gave the Cubs the lead for good. Gomes, reinstated from the seven-day concussion injured list earlier in the day, added a two-run drive an inning later that came a few feet short of clearing the left-field bleachers.
Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double off Drew VerHagen in the Cubs’ three-run sixth to break the game open. Morel finished with a pair of RBI singles and Trey Mancini drew three walks and scored three times.
Arenado knocked in the Cardinals’ first run in the first and Willson Contreras singled home a run in the third to stake Montgomery to an early 2-0 lead.
METS 2, REDS 1: In Cincinnati, Justin Verlander pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first victory with the Mets, and Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 13th home run as New York squeezed out a win over Cincinnati.
Brandon Nimmo had three hits for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth. Cincinnati had been the only major league team Verlander had never beaten. The three-time Cy Young Award winner retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced in his second start for the Mets. He struck out seven as New York snapped a three-game skid. David Robertson finished the two-hitter for his seventh save.
American
TIGERS 5, GUARDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Báez had two hits and two runs and Detroit cruised past Cleveland to win the three-game series.
Rodriguez gave up four hits and two walks, allowing only two runners past first base in his sixth straight dominant performance. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings since April 12. In two starts against the Guardians this year, Rodriguez has thrown 15 scoreless innings and earned two wins.
ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Nick Pratto homered and drove in three supporting Brad Keller’s first win in almost a month as Kansas City beat Chicago. The Royals batted around with six hits in the first inning against Lance Lynn, who surrendered seven runs over five innings. Michael Massey and Edward Olivares added solo homers for Kansas City.